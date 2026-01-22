Jane Fonda rallies public with powerful call to action: ‘It’s enough’

Jane Fonda launched into an impassioned speech during her latest appearance — two days after the trailer launch of Gaslit, an upcoming environmental documentary led by the longtime celebrity activist.

Fonda, 88, appeared on a new episode The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, aired January 21.

During her time on the show, the Academy Award-winning actress highlighted the growing disparity between the American public and their current establishment.

The Grace and Frankie star’s powerful words were further highlighted by the show’s official Instagram, serving as the snippet for the promotion of Colbert’s latest guest.

Sharing the actress’s take on “the current state of our government,” the post’s caption included her statement, “It’s not a question of right or left — it’s a question of right or wrong.”

Fonda further underscored the controversial actions carried out by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), led by Donald Trump’s orders, as she said: “They are kidnapping people.”

“They are illegally deporting American citizens,” she added.

While discussing Renee Good’s death, which occurred after a recent fiery confrontation between her and an ICE agent in Minneapolis, the acting veteran suggested that “lines are being crossed.”

“It’s enough. We’ve had enough, right?” she concluded her point in the clip, with a final nod towards the audience.

Jane Fonda is next set to appear in a new documentary, Gaslit, which will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 5.

The non-fiction narrative charts her trip “across the oil fields of West Texas’ Permian Basin and through the Gulf Coast of Louisiana,” per IMDb.

With her travels undertaken to meet “communities impacted by oil and gas production,” the film is produced by the environmental non-profit Greenpeace USA.