Harry Styles romance with Zoë Kravitz heats up ahead of his big year

Harry Styles is gearing up for a big year — the British musician recently announced his return to music with a new album and hinted at a residency at Madison Square Garden.

As he prepares for his return to the spotlight, Harry’s romance with Zoë Kravitz has been brewing behind-the-scenes for quite some time.

Despite the couple being spotted in public only a handful of times, with none of the appearances being official, their confidants are convinced that the chemistry between them is shaping up nicely.

A source has confided that the Batman actress has informed her “inner circle” that the Grammy winner is “her soulmate,” Page Six has reported.

While back in September, a separate source had disclosed to the same publication that “this is the happiest Harry has ever been, he’s just having a great time.”

The celebrity duo first came to public attention when they were spotted getting cosy during multiple globe-trotting appearances in London and Rome last August.

On the professional front, Harry Styles will drop his fourth studio album on March 6, titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

He has been further linked to a gig at the Madison Square Garden, though no official confirmation or dates have followed the rumours.