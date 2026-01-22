 
Brooklyn Beckham makes bold move as Victoria celebrates chart topping hit

Brooklyn Beckham steps back on Instagram amid Victoria Beckham's music success

January 22, 2026

Victoria's 2001 track, 'Not Such An Innocent Girl,' has shot to number one on the iTunes chart

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, do not want further negativity around them, insisting they want peace amid an ongoing  family feud. 

The eldest son of Victoria, 51, and Sir David, 50, has switched off comments on his Instagram account, along with his wife, Nicola Peltz. 

The move comes after Brooklyn had used his Instagram on Monday evening to launch a scathing attack on his parents. 

In a bold and daring statement, Brooklyn said he does 'not want to reconcile with his family. 

I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.'

Brooklyn concluded: 'My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.'

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

Now, the couple have switched off all comments from fans, only their friends and people they follow now able to leave a reply.

The 'nepo baby' is now believed to be 'lying low' following his statement, according to DailyMail.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham has one again made headlines with her sole singles trending at the top of the charts. 

Her 2001 track, Not Such An Innocent Girl, has shot to number one on the iTunes chart in Ireland, on Thursday morning, sat at number two slot in the UK.

