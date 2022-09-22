 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘consuming’ every one of Prince Harry’s decisions.

Royal biographer and author Dan Wootton issued this accusation in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by writing, “Charles is a father deeply hurt by his son’s public rejection, including horrible jibes in both the Oprah and Cut interviews, which he believes is unfair.”

“After all, he walked Meghan down the aisle after her falling out with her own father Thomas Markle and even agreed to help fund the couple’s move to California post-Megxit.”

“But Harry’s sense of victimhood, seemingly encouraged by his wife, goes back further, and seems to consume his every decision, even if it involves trashing his family and the institution of the monarchy.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud

Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud
Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle

Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle
Queen's legacy ‘honored’ at thanksgiving service in Washington National Cathedral

Queen's legacy ‘honored’ at thanksgiving service in Washington National Cathedral
King Charles III accused of ‘mocking’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

King Charles III accused of ‘mocking’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Queen knew Prince Harry absence at Balmoral was 'perfect' for her death: Psychic

Queen knew Prince Harry absence at Balmoral was 'perfect' for her death: Psychic
'Huge fan' Jennifer Aniston 'excited' to be neighbours with Meghan Markle

'Huge fan' Jennifer Aniston 'excited' to be neighbours with Meghan Markle
Adam Levine spotted with wife Behati Prinsloo amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine spotted with wife Behati Prinsloo amid cheating scandal
Princess Diana 'cried herself to sleep' over Charles brutal remark on baby Harry

Princess Diana 'cried herself to sleep' over Charles brutal remark on baby Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'

Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'
Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List

Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List

Latest

view all