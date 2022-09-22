Taylor Swift lauded as first female to win 'Best songwriter of the decade' title

Taylor Swift received the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award at the during the annual Nashville Songwriters award on Tuesday.

The star-studded ceremony was held at the Ryman Auditorium in Tennessee on September 20.

The Folklore singer’s latest win has bagged her honor to become the first female musician to win the prestigious title.

The All Too Well crooner has also received the NSAI's Songwriter of the Year award a total of seven times from 2007 to 2015 which is a record-breaking feat for the singer.

While accepting the honor, Swift gave a 13-minute speech in which she reflected on her approach to songwriting, re-recording her first six studio albums.

“I’m up here receiving this beautiful award for a decade of work, and I can’t possibly explain how nice that feels. Because the way I see it, this is an award that celebrates a culmination of moments,” she said on stage.

“Challenges. Gauntlets laid down. Albums I’m proud of. Triumphs. Strokes of luck or misfortune. Loud, embarrassing errors and the subsequent recovery from those mistakes, and the lessons learned from all of it.”

“This award celebrates my family and my co-writers and my team. My friends and my fiercest fans and my harshest detractors and everyone who entered my life or left it. Because when it comes to my songwriting and my life, they are one and the same,” said the singer, who dazzled in a stunning black sequins dress at the ceremony.

Swift then performed the complete, 10-minute-long version of ‘All Too Well’ live for the audience.