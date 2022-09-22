 
Thursday Sep 22 2022
Web Desk

King Charles III sees ‘struggles of modern Britons’, rejects big coronation

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

King Charles III reportedly does not want a huge coronation spectacle in light of British living crisis, as per close sources.

Charles, who ascended the British throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth III, will officially be given the crown by summer 2023.

However, The Daily Mirror quoted a source as saying that King Charles wants a smaller ceremony than his mother’s coronation, which notably cost about £1.57 million in 1953, which equals £46 million today.

As per the insider, King Charles’ decision is influenced by ‘the struggles felt by modern Britons’, as the UK struggles with a historic cost of living crisis.

The source also added that Charles wants his coronation to ‘stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past’ but also ‘be representative of a monarchy in a modern world.’

