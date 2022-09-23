Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’

File Footage

Shakira talked about protecting her kids amid Gerard Pique breakup from the constant presence of paparazzi outside her home noting that she can’t hide anywhere from them.



The Waka Waka hit-maker said she cannot take her boys, Sasha and Mila, who she shares with the Barcelona player, for any normal family activity because of the heavy media scrutiny.

In an interview with Elle, the Columbian singer dished, "There's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house.”

“You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us," she added.

The singer further talked about how the rumours surrounding her split from the sports star could be damaging for her sons while adding that she has done what she can to “conceal” the situation from them.

"I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," the singer said. "They deserve a normal life.”

“It's just a total circus, and everyone is speculating about all of these aspects of our, and more importantly, our children's, lives, and a lot of it isn't even true," Shakira told the publication.