 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Kate shares children’s reaction after spotting drones ahead of Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Princess Kate shares children’s reaction after spotting drones ahead of Queen’s funeral
Princess Kate shares children’s reaction after spotting drones ahead of Queen’s funeral 

Kate Middleton opened up about the impact of Queen Elizabeth's death on her children as she described them as ‘beady-eyed’ in the wake of Her Majesty’s passing.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales met volunteers and staff in Windsor Castle on Thursday. The pair appreciated their services during the state funeral for the late British monarch at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Kate explained that her children; Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were particularly observant about the drones in the sky as part of the security plan in Queen’s funeral.

She said that George, Charlotte and Louis had been particularly "beady-eyed", asking why there were drones flying around for security.

Speaking to volunteers at Windsor Guildhall in Berkshire, the princess also added that whether members of the Royal Family had heard any of the early morning rehearsals, "We didn't hear it, I would have loved to though."

Prince William further said, "Some of the children in the family woke up and they thought, are we hearing things?"

Earlier, Kate revealed how her young children are coming to terms with the death of the late monarch.

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral,' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?"' she shared.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good
King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral

King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral
Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert

Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'
Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be made ‘Saint’ gaining momentum

Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be made ‘Saint’ gaining momentum
William, Kate 'not going to visit' Harry and Meghan during US trip

William, Kate 'not going to visit' Harry and Meghan during US trip
Shakira reveals how she manages to co-parent with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira reveals how she manages to co-parent with ex Gerard Pique

Harry, Meghan hold 'deep-seated grievances' about Royal Family

Harry, Meghan hold 'deep-seated grievances' about Royal Family
Camila Morrone broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio as he wanted to settle down

Camila Morrone broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio as he wanted to settle down

Latest

view all