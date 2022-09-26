 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Mark Hamill on 'Star Wars' role as lead: 'Was not ready for this'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Mark Hamill on Star Wars role as lead: Was not ready for this
Mark Hamill on 'Star Wars' role as lead: 'Was not ready for this'

Star Wars star Mark Hamill was not sure he would land the titular role of Luke Skywalker; instead, the actor was of the view that he would be playing Harrison Ford's sidekick.

The 71-year-old actor said he doubted if he was "ready for this" as he recounted his first test screen for the George Lucas series.

Partnering with Omaze, the actor reacted to his first screen test involving Ford.

The actor groaned at the clip's start, saying, "I'm not sure I'm ready for this."

Ford earlier became an established actor, involving his role in American Graffiti that led him to critical acclaim years earlier.

Hamill revealed that the screen test was the first time he met Ford, who was "one of my favourite people" and "the personification of cool".

The actor claimed, "He WAS Han Solo. He's better in the screen test than I am and he's off camera so that should give you some idea."

At the time of the audition, Hamill believed he was auditioning to play second-fiddle to Ford's hero, adding, "Harrison was a bona fide leading man, so I thought he was Captain America, and I was Bucky.

"So when I eventually got the script, I opened the front page and it said: The Star Wars: The Adventures of Luke Starkiller as taken from the Saga of the Whills, I realised oh my gosh, it's through my eyes!"

After a week, the actor gets the news that he will take the lead, which he just "couldn't believe."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate's children give birth to questions with their gestures at Queen's funeral

Prince William and Kate's children give birth to questions with their gestures at Queen's funeral
Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

James Earl Jones, 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report

James Earl Jones, 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Meghan Markle told 'in-laws are never easy', royals are going 'out of way' to help

Meghan Markle told 'in-laws are never easy', royals are going 'out of way' to help
Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her

Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her
Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth was ‘never the same’ after Prince Philip’s death: ‘Died of a broken heart’

Queen Elizabeth was ‘never the same’ after Prince Philip’s death: ‘Died of a broken heart’
Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout

Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout
Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’
Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split
Netflix 'Pinocchio' earns praises after Disney version fails to impress

Netflix 'Pinocchio' earns praises after Disney version fails to impress

Latest

view all