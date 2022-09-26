 
Netflix 'Elite' gets an Indian 'Class' remake in new teaser

Netflix ‘Elite' gets an Indian 'Class' remake in new teaser

Netflix’s Elite, one of the most popularly watched shows, is getting an Indian remake as Class. The announcement came at the recently-held Netflix Global Fan Event, TUDUM.

The original series based in Spain follows the story of three working-class teens who are enrolled in an exclusive private school in the country.

They clash with the wealthy students of the lavish school which ultimately leads to a murder. Directed by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, Elite is slated to have its Season 6 release in 2023.

The Indian adaptation of the show will follow the same premise, but the screenplay has incorporated some different changes keeping the Indian audience in mind. 

The story is based on New Delhi’s upscale school, Hampton International, where three students from a non-elite background join and things change forever.

Here is the teaser for the upcoming show:

The show is being produced by Sukesh Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia, and it is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The cast will feature Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.

Netflix has not announced a release date for Class yet.

