Johnny Depp branded ‘serial abuser’ over treatment of staff

Johnny Depp has come under fire after allegations by serial abusers, involving the abuse of staff and bodyguards came to light.

Some have even accused the actor of ‘forcing’ them into transporting illegal goods and substances and being at the ‘beck and call’ of Depp’s family and team.

The bodyguards in question, Arreola and Sanchez “weren’t paid overtime and didn’t receive off-duty meal or rest breaks.”

The suit even goes on to allege that the pair would often “find themselves in situations that required more than what a bodyguard would be expected to do.”

For those unversed, this lawsuit originally reached the courthouse back in 2018 and they alleged overtime and unpaid wages as the major reason for the legal move.

According to the lawsuit filing, and a Twitter user, “Plaintiffs were constantly used as drivers, driving back and forth at Depp’s or his family’s beckoning.”

They were also allegedly required to “drive vehicles that contained illegal substances, open containers and minors.”