Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher promote their new movie ‘Your Place Or Mine’ via FaceTime

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher promoted their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine in a funny social media clip that came out Sunday.

The Big Little Lies actress called up her 44-year-old costar via FaceTime in the short video.

'Are you excited to tell people about our new romantic comedy?' Witherspoon asked the Friends With Benefits actor.

'The one called Your Place Or Mine that's coming out on February 10 on Netflix?' he responded.

The husband of Mila Kunis then asked Reese who she would appear in a romantic comedy if she could choose anyone from cinema history. She says she would pick Cary Grant or Tom Hanks.

When she turns the question on the father-of-two, Kutcher responds, 'Reese Witherspoon.'

The Walk The Line star then gushed over Ashton's answer before he said, 'It's a great line. It worked on Natalie Portman and Cameron Diaz. It's a lady killer.'

The That '70s Show actor previously starred alongside Portman in Friends With Benefits and Diaz in What Happens In Vegas.



Kutcher and Witherspoon then prompted fans to go see their movie, with the Big Little Lies star repeating the release date.

Your Place Or Mine centers around 'Two long-distance best friends [who] change each other's lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son,' according to the film's IMDb page.

Kutcher and Witherspoon star alongside The Flight Attendant actor Griffin Matthews, The White Lotus' Steve Zahn and comedian Tig Notaro.