Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Prince Harry was left unbothered by an aide opting for an informal mode of communication during his time in the UK.

Author Valentine Low in her book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown reveals the Duke of Sussex was very humble when a staffer referred to him as 'mate.'

The book reads: "Ed Perkins, who also had a spell as press secretary for the two princes, once accidentally sent a text to Harry saying, 'Hello mate'. He recalled: 'I texted back saying, ‘So sorry, just called you mate. I didn’t mean to.’ [Harry] wrote back saying, ‘Please don’t worry.’" 

Earlier, Mr Low revealed Prince Harry shut down media during his first tour of the South Pacific with Meghan Markle.

For the royal family members, it is "standard" to thank the media for coming as they jet off on the plane. Harry, however, ridiculed the photographers with his mean comment.

Mr Low wrote: "I remember the scene well. Harry looked like a sulky teenager, Meghan stood behind him, smiling benignly. Her only contribution was a comment about how much everyone must be looking forward to Sunday lunch at home.

"Harry sounded rushed, as if he couldn’t wait to get back into the first-class cabin. 'Thanks for coming', he said, 'even though you weren’t invited'."

When staff told him he had offended the Press, Prince Harry said: "Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it."

