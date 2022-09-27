Jennifer Aniston sets tongues wagging as she puts on stylish display in walk with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston amazed onlookers as she put her youthful figure on display in skinny jeans during her appearance with Jon Hamm on the set of their morning show on Monday.



The Friends veteran, 53, looked gorgeous in aviator glasses with her golden blonde hair worn down as she added blue skinny jeans that highlighted her hour-glass figure when getting behind the wheel of a luxury car. Aniston added a black double-breasted bolero style blazer to complete her look.



Aniston, who's ex-wife of both Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, was shooting a scene for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show with Mad Men vet Jon Hamm, who just joined the cast this summer for season three of the hit project.

Both the stars were all smiles while spending quality time together. they pair were seen enjoying a drive, setting tongues wagging about their mazing chemistry.

