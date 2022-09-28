King Charles III doesn't seem to show any mercy to his brother Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's working life as royal seems to be truly over as King Charles III has zero plans to include the Duke of York in monarchy’s future.

Royal commentator Nigel Cawthorne told the Sun newspaper: "I can't see he's got much of a role [in the Royals] aside from Lord High Dogwalker - keeper of the royal corgis."



Cawthorne added that Andrew will be "lucky" if he keeps hold of his home, The Royal Lodge. Andrew has consistently embarrassed The Firm," he added.

"[Andrew] could end up embarrassing them even more - so instead [Charles] would have to give him some 'hush money'.

"Who would want him? What supermarket or school wants Andrew cutting the ribbon?"

Prince Andrew will care for Queen Elizabeth's two Welsh corgis, instead of passing them down to her son Charles, as the family gifted both dogs to the late monarch last year.

The duke of York and his family presented the Queen with two puppies during lockdown to help keep her entertained at Windsor while her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was in hospital.

Prince Andrew - who was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, - was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January of this year. He was also banned from using his HRH title. The father of two has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.



Prince Andrew, who allegedly 'lobbied hard' to stop Charles becoming King and hoped William would wear crown', does not seem to play any public role in the future monarchy.