Here's why no royal family member talked to Harry, Meghan at Queen’s funeral

The royal family allegedly refrained from talking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19.

According to a royal commentator, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being “ostracized” as the royal family seemed to distance themselves from the couple.

During his conversation with The Cut, Neil Sean explained: “When you look at these pictures, clearly, no one is talking to them.

“Even their closest [friend], Princess Eugenie, seemingly, had lost the power of speech on that day, and seemingly did not want to speak to Harry or Meghan.”

The expert shared: “Allegedly, according to Meghan’s people, this is all down to the fact that she or they were concerned that lip readers and body language experts, would pick up on this and decide their own interpretation.”

“So apparently, Harry and Meghan fully understood why they were left alone,” Neil continued.

“They realized they were the story and the talking points. That’s allegedly what they felt was the deal. Anyone speaking to them could be misinterpreted,” he added.