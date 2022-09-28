 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Lilibet and Archie's royal status described in Letters Patent

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Lilibet and Archies royal status described in Letters Patent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Lilibet and Archie have become Prince and Princess under the Letters Patent, which stipulates who gets a royal title within the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eldest child Archie, under the Letters Patent, is eligible to be known as His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex, while Lilibet can be styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

King George V issued the Letters Patent in 1917, which stipulates who gets a royal title within the Royal Family.

When Lilibet and Archie were born, they were great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, meaning they could not be a Prince or Princess. But, now King Charles III has begun his reign and there have been several key title changes for them.

However, it remains to be seen whether the royal children will use their titles going forward or remain Master and Miss.

King George V issued a Letters Patent in 1917 to restrict who could hold a royal title, and aside from the monarch's children and grandchildren through the male line, only the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales was eligible for a Prince or Princess title.

The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly amended this rule to include all of the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales. For this reason, all of the Cambridge children hold Prince or Princess titles, whereas previously only Prince George would have been eligible.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to normal life as royal mourning period ends

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to normal life as royal mourning period ends
Harry, Meghan 'major snub' on royal website: 'distinction needs to be made'

Harry, Meghan 'major snub' on royal website: 'distinction needs to be made'
Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall

Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall
Shakira may go to jail for eight years: Report

Shakira may go to jail for eight years: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pictured with convicted former Met Police officer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pictured with convicted former Met Police officer
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi channelled THIS Disney couple during their outing

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi channelled THIS Disney couple during their outing
Not 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos' earns top spot on 100 Greatest TV Shows

Not 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos' earns top spot on 100 Greatest TV Shows
Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?
King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?

King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?
Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'

Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'
‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’

Latest

view all