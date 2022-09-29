 
Thursday Sep 29 2022
Reuters

Pak vs Eng: Injured Jos Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup

Reuters

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Cricket - T20 Series - England v South Africa - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 31, 2022, England head coach Matthew Mott talks to Jos Buttler after the match. — Reuters
England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said he is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but will not rush his return ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins in just over two weeks.

The 32-year-old, who has not played since August 18 after sustaining the injury playing in The Hundred, is currently with the England squad in Pakistan, watching the team from the sidelines in their seven-match T20 series.

"I am progressing well," Buttler told Sky Sports. "It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner, we are taking a cautious approach.

"I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play."

The World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

