'Royal watchers' look out for Meghan Markle's new episode of podcast

"Royal watchers" are reportedly curious about Meghan Markle's upcoming episode of her podcast Archetypes, claimed an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex has been gearing up to return with her much-talked-about podcast on October 4 after a four-week hiatus following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Meghan will be joined by Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho, Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Ziwe Fumudoh, Amanda Seales, Allison Yarrow and Robin Thede.

During her conversation with Fox News Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield that “royal watchers are curious to see if comedian Amanda Seales addresses a previous statement [that] she made about the duchess."

The expert continued: “Amanda is quoted as saying, ‘Meghan should have done more research prior to joining the royal family.’"

"While true, Meghan typically disassociates with anyone even remotely critical of her,” Kinsey added.

"There are some names that I was sincerely surprised not to find included in Meghan Markle’s podcast: Kamala Harris, Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears (talk about SILENT or SILENCED), and Gloria Steinem to name a few,” she added.

"I’m curious about the number of comedians featured on the podcast but maybe that is their way of trying to keep the content lighter.”