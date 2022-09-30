Dua Lipa dinner date with Trevor Noah filled with 'long embraces'

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are painting the town red with their romance.

The couple was spotted in New York City Wednesday night on a dinner date at Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s.



“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

The informant further revealed that the duo “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”

This comes after Dua Lipa parted ways with Anwar Hadid in December 2021.