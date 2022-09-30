 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa dinner date with Trevor Noah filled with 'long embraces'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are painting the town red with their romance.

The couple was spotted in New York City Wednesday night on a dinner date at Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

The informant further revealed that the duo “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”

This comes after Dua Lipa parted ways with Anwar Hadid in December 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Top 10 must-watch rending TV shows & movies on Netflix

Top 10 must-watch rending TV shows & movies on Netflix
Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’
King Charles III coins unveiled by The Royal Mint: Photo

King Charles III coins unveiled by The Royal Mint: Photo
Selena Gomez cryptic reply to Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber split: 'Words matter'

Selena Gomez cryptic reply to Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber split: 'Words matter'
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years

Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Victoria Beckham urging Brooklyn, Nicola to play 'united front' to save face in Paris

Victoria Beckham urging Brooklyn, Nicola to play 'united front' to save face in Paris
Khloe Kardashian brain shows 'emotional trauma' after Tristan heartbreak

Khloe Kardashian brain shows 'emotional trauma' after Tristan heartbreak
No room for Queen Elizabeth's statue at Trafalgar Square

No room for Queen Elizabeth's statue at Trafalgar Square
What will feature in King Charles coronation ceremony?

What will feature in King Charles coronation ceremony?

UK's Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles III

UK's Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles III
Photo of official registration of Queen Elizabeth's passing released

Photo of official registration of Queen Elizabeth's passing released

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenner's photo

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenner's photo

Latest

view all