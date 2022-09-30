Dua Lipa stands out in black dress as she made her way to the George Clooney Foundation

Dua Lipa cut a glamorous figure in a bold hugging dress as she made her way to the inaugural Albie Awards from George Clooney's Foundation for Justice on Thursday.

The New Rules singer’s outing comes after she was pictured in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail showing her on a romantic date night with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, on Wednesday night.

The Levitating singer stood out in an eye-catching all-black ensemble which showed off her incredible figure as she left The Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan while heading to a waiting SUV.

Dua highlighted her svelte frame and hourglass figure in her dress, which exposed her toned arms and featured thick straps joined in a 'Y' shape over her back.

The London-born songstress wore her dark hair in a high bun, with her bangs swept dramatically to the side.

Photo credits: DailyMail

She added some dazzling jewellery of her own with a thick gold bracelet and paper clip–shaped silver earrings, which were similar to the earrings she wore the night before on her date with Trevor Noah.

She and the Daily Show host were seen enjoying an intimate yet low-key dinner together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

An onlooker told DailyMail.com: 'They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.'



