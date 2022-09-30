 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Miley Cyrus disclosed the touching inspiration behind her recent performance at a tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a post on Twitter Thursday, the Midnight Sky singer-songwriter shared a voicemail from Hawkins, which heard the rocker encourage Cyrus — his one-time neighbor — to perform a cover of Def Leppard's Photograph.

"What up, Miley? It's Taylor. Heard you're moving," said Hawkins, who died unexpectedly in March at age 50, before making a baby-like crying sound. "I'm listening to 'Photograph' by Def Leppard. You could kill that one."

Cyrus, 29, fulfilled his request during a tribute concert to the rocker at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, as she sang Photograph alongside Def Leppard and Foo Fighters. "A personal request from the legend himself," she tweeted alongside the voicemail.

Referring to Hawkins as a "friend," "idol," and "neighbor," she continued, "Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life."

She wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w DefLeppard [...] So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!"

