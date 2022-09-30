 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Kylie Jenner cut a chic figure on Friday as she attended the Loewe Spring Summer collection show during Paris Fashion Week.

The makeup mogul, 25, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a pair of white pants and a tank top, teamed with a pair of sheer black tights and heeled boots.

She bundled up in a chic grey coat while debuting her new short locks at the star-studded fashion event in the French capital.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her raven tresses cut short and styled in a choppy bob during the outing after being seen just the day before with her signature long hair.

It comes as fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians think Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson may have accidentally revealed the name of Kylie's son.

The little boy, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the make-up maven later told fans she and her beau reneged on the moniker.

On Thursday's episode of their reality show, four-year-old True is heard chatting to her mother Khloe shortly after she welcomed a new baby boy via surrogate, with True referring to her baby brother as 'Snowy'.

