Saturday Oct 01 2022
Dua Lipa 'very smitten' by Trevor Noah on their love up NYC date

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Dua Lipa is gushing over her new boyfriend as she enters the 'early stages' of romance with Trevor Noah.

Page Six reports the singer is “smitten” and her outing with the TV show host was “definitely a date."

The couple was spotted in New York City Wednesday night on a dinner date at Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

The informant further revealed that the duo “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”

This comes after Dua Lipa parted ways with Anwar Hadid in December 2021.

