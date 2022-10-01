 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw announce their third pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw announce their third pregnancy
Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw announce their third pregnancy

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are going to be parents for the third time.

The 44-year-old actor shared the happy news during a Friday, September 30th, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The actor also gushed about his wife while announcing the news.

“We’re excited,” he said, further gushing of Hinshaw, “And I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is.”

On the show, the actor joked to host Kelly Clarkson that as his family has grown, the reactions from those around the couple have changed with each kid.

“Everyone says on the first baby they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ On the second, they’re like, ‘Congratulations,’” he said, jokingly adding, “And on the third baby, it’s, ‘Congratulations?’ — with a question mark.”

Clarkson was ecstatic to hear the news. “That’s exciting. Your family is getting even bigger, that’s good!” To which Topher quipped, “Yeah. check back with me in about a year.”

That ’70s Show actor and The Arrangement actress, who married in 2016, are also parents to daughter Mabel Jane, 5, and a second child born in 2020.

Apart from being a father off-screen, Topher is also set to play an on-screen parent to a teenager on Netflix’s That '90s Show, which is a spin-off of the infamous sitcom That ’70s Show.

The upcoming That '70s Show spinoff is centred around the Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Topher and Laura Prepon's characters—Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, respectively—as she spends a summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman, detailed Entertainment Weekly.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift planning a massive stadium tour in 2023

Taylor Swift planning a massive stadium tour in 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going solo with PR?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going solo with PR?
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s claims about ‘stolen’ Justin Bieber? Video

Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s claims about ‘stolen’ Justin Bieber? Video
Amber Heard spotted in Spain first time after Depp-Heard trial: Photos

Amber Heard spotted in Spain first time after Depp-Heard trial: Photos
'Spare' Prince Andrew 'quite worried' about Charles as King: 'Still not over it'

'Spare' Prince Andrew 'quite worried' about Charles as King: 'Still not over it'
Camilla biography dropped to urgently counter 'cruel' Prince Harry 'nasty remarks'

Camilla biography dropped to urgently counter 'cruel' Prince Harry 'nasty remarks'
Nicola Peltz accepts Victoria Beckham olive branch, joins family in Paris: 'Grateful'

Nicola Peltz accepts Victoria Beckham olive branch, joins family in Paris: 'Grateful'
Why does King Charles portrait face to the left, opposite to Queen Elizabeth's?

Why does King Charles portrait face to the left, opposite to Queen Elizabeth's?

Victoria Beckham tears up after she hugs estranged son Brooklyn in Paris

Victoria Beckham tears up after she hugs estranged son Brooklyn in Paris
Dua Lipa 'very smitten' by Trevor Noah on their love up NYC date

Dua Lipa 'very smitten' by Trevor Noah on their love up NYC date
King Charles' decision to affect Harry's children if he follows in the footsteps of Queen of Denmark

King Charles' decision to affect Harry's children if he follows in the footsteps of Queen of Denmark

Soldier dies days after walking with Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Soldier dies days after walking with Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Latest

view all