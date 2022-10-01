 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Hollyoaks Callum Kerr parts ways with fiancee Olivia Anderson, source reveals

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Hollyoak’s Callum Kerr and his fiancée Olivia Anderson parted ways, just a year after they got engaged, the source claimed.

The actor, 28, has removed all photos of his ex from his Instagram profile, with a source claiming the breakup has been 'painful for them both'.

He met Olivia in her hometown of Austin, Texas in 2016 before she relocated to his native London. The pair then moved back to the US in support of his acting career.

An insider told The Sun: 'Sadly things haven't worked out between Callum and Olivia and they have called it quits. It's been painful for both of them.'

He portrayed PC George Kiss on Hollyoaks between January 2020 and Mary 2021 but has since bagged himself a role in Fox's Monarch alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

The former soap star announced his engagement to Olivia in a November 2021 Instagram post.

Callum posted a sweet picture with his bride-to-be, with her hand over his face playfully to show off the huge diamond ring on her finger.

He captioned the image: 'Bout last night' with a zip mouth and ring emoji. 

