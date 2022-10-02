 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez says dating JLo was 'good experience', reacts to Ben Affleck wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Alex Rodriguez is sending positive thoughts towards Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Speaking about his romance with JLo on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?", the MLB player admitted: “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience."

“I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,”

Alex and JLo parted ways in 2021 amid planning their wedding along with children.

Lopez then rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, who she married in April this year.

