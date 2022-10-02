 
sports
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs Eng: Ramiz Raja asks fans to have faith in Men in Green

By
Sohail Imran

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Geo.tv
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Geo.tv

As the clock ticks on the nail-biting decider of the seven-match home T20 series against England, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has asked cricket fans to have faith in the Men in Green and back them.

In a conversation with Geo News, Ramiz reiterated that losing is not an option for the Men in Green as Pakistan will look to seal the series in the thriller scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday) at 7:30pm.

"Pakistan will not disappoint as there are several match winners in the team, not just one," the former cricketer and commentator said.

However, he requested people to show more acceptance and be flexible towards the team's outcomes as they are making some mistakes and may make more.

"We are not the best team in the world but cricket is spreading happiness," he said.

Ramiz went on to say that fans have now started taking ownership of their national team and that is the reason they are going to the stadiums to watch the matches. 

The PCB chair had thought the public would lose interest in the series as it featured seven T20 matches between two teams, but pointed out that the interest kept increasing up until the final match.

Ramiz further stated that the interest hasn't faded away because the team's temperament is improving and the bilateral series featured matches where the winners were decided in the last overs.

"Thrilling matches are the reason behind pumped-up interest among the fans," he concluded.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Nerve-racking clash expected as Pakistan look to seal series today

Pak vs Eng: Nerve-racking clash expected as Pakistan look to seal series today
Pakistan team to leave for New Zealand tonight for tri-series

Pakistan team to leave for New Zealand tonight for tri-series
Bismah Maroof confident of starting ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup on winning note

Bismah Maroof confident of starting ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup on winning note
Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali discharged from hospital ahead of series-decider

Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali discharged from hospital ahead of series-decider
Sourav Ganguly says Jasprit Bumrah 'not ruled out' of T20 World Cup yet

Sourav Ganguly says Jasprit Bumrah 'not ruled out' of T20 World Cup yet
'Twins': Cute similarities between young Babar, Virat fill internet with mixed fun

'Twins': Cute similarities between young Babar, Virat fill internet with mixed fun
Japan’s famous wrestler Inoki, who was defeated by Pakistan’s Jhara, dies aged 79

Japan’s famous wrestler Inoki, who was defeated by Pakistan’s Jhara, dies aged 79
Pak vs Eng: No cricket activity today, says PCB

Pak vs Eng: No cricket activity today, says PCB
Pak vs Eng: Phil Salt credits bowlers for win against Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Phil Salt credits bowlers for win against Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali taken to a hospital for check-up

Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali taken to a hospital for check-up
Pakistan hockey player sustains head injury during practice

Pakistan hockey player sustains head injury during practice
Babar Azam joins Virat Kohli in becoming fastest batter to reach 3,000 T20I runs

Babar Azam joins Virat Kohli in becoming fastest batter to reach 3,000 T20I runs

Latest

view all