Pak vs Eng: Ramiz Raja asks fans to have faith in Men in Green

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Geo.tv

As the clock ticks on the nail-biting decider of the seven-match home T20 series against England, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has asked cricket fans to have faith in the Men in Green and back them.



In a conversation with Geo News, Ramiz reiterated that losing is not an option for the Men in Green as Pakistan will look to seal the series in the thriller scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday) at 7:30pm.

"Pakistan will not disappoint as there are several match winners in the team, not just one," the former cricketer and commentator said.

However, he requested people to show more acceptance and be flexible towards the team's outcomes as they are making some mistakes and may make more.

"We are not the best team in the world but cricket is spreading happiness," he said.

Ramiz went on to say that fans have now started taking ownership of their national team and that is the reason they are going to the stadiums to watch the matches.

The PCB chair had thought the public would lose interest in the series as it featured seven T20 matches between two teams, but pointed out that the interest kept increasing up until the final match.

Ramiz further stated that the interest hasn't faded away because the team's temperament is improving and the bilateral series featured matches where the winners were decided in the last overs.

"Thrilling matches are the reason behind pumped-up interest among the fans," he concluded.