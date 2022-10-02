WATCH: Sania Mirza tells fans how she is 'unstoppable'

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza poses in a white satin shirt. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza never fails to impress her fans. Whether it is through her athletic skills, her funny Instagram reels, her amazing sense of style, or her motivational messages, the 35-year sportswoman exactly knows how to keep her legions of social media followers thoroughly entertained and engaged.

Sunday was no exception, as Sania took to her Instagram page and uploaded yet another inspirational video comprising several of her still images. The clip started with one of her pictures in which she could be seen rocking a pair of white and pink silk co-ords, looking gorgeous as usual.





The caption of the image said, "she's a 10 but", implying that she knows how to dress to impress. The next set of images was from different tennis matches she won, while the caption maintained, "she's also world's number 1".

The video sent a strong message that while Sania is feminine and stylish, she is not only about her looks but is also a very skilled athlete. To add an inspirational touch to the clip, Sania used Australian singer Sia's hit number "Unstoppable" in the background.

"I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, the video garnered more than 12,500 likes and close to 150 comments in which fans and followers praised the tennis player for her beauty as well as her accomplishments.

"U r millenium legend," one of her fans wrote.

"You're a gem," another one chimed in.

"No matter what has happened. No matter what you’ve done. No matter what you will do. I will always love you. I swear it," a third admired commented.



Sania's remaining fans used heart and kiss emojis to express their admiration for her.