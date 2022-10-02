 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to leave Montecito: Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to move from Montecito to the Hope Ranch community.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to Santa Barbara News-Press, are looking to move to a new property, as their home doesn't not "properly accommodate" them. The outlet is unclear whether the 38-year-old Prince and his wife Meghan have already purchased a new place there or are just looking.

Archie and Lilibet's parents may be moving from Montecito to the Hope Ranch community.

As reported by Daily Mail, the family of four’s possible new neighborhood doesn’t just boast a members-only country club and a golf club, but also includes access to tennis courts, picnic grounds and a network of equestrian trails.

Hope Ranch is a private community about 10 miles away from Montecito, where the couple moved in March 2020 after quitting the royal jobs. Homes in the area are reportedly valued more than $20 million. 

Meghan and Harry's alleged relocation efforts come two months after news broke that their home was the victim of multiple intruder scares in May.

