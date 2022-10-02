Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha picks pace on day 2

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film Vikram Vedha picks pace after a slow opening day and showed decent growth on 2nd day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Vikram Vedha showed a 25% growth on Saturday at the box office as it collected approximately INR 12.5 crore after doing a business of INR 10.5 crore on its opening day, hence taking its total collection of two days to INR 23.75 crore.

The film is expected to experience more growth in the upcoming days as the reviews it has received have mostly been on the positive side.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.