 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha picks pace on day 2

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khans film Vikram Vedha picks pace on day 2
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha picks pace on day 2

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film Vikram Vedha picks pace after a slow opening day and showed decent growth on 2nd day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Vikram Vedha showed a 25% growth on Saturday at the box office as it collected approximately INR 12.5 crore after doing a business of INR 10.5 crore on its opening day, hence taking its total collection of two days to INR 23.75 crore.

The film is expected to experience more growth in the upcoming days as the reviews it has received have mostly been on the positive side.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 23

Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 23
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her review on Vikram Vedha

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her review on Vikram Vedha
Priyanka Chopra hopes her daughter will vote in US one day

Priyanka Chopra hopes her daughter will vote in US one day

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of Sacred Games
Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South

Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South
Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films

Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films
Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi
'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes top Tamil movie of 2022: Details inside

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes top Tamil movie of 2022: Details inside
Kareena Kapoor on 'Vikram Vedha': 'It's absolutely fantastic'

Kareena Kapoor on 'Vikram Vedha': 'It's absolutely fantastic'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Take a look into the dreamiest Mehendi ceremony

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Take a look into the dreamiest Mehendi ceremony
Sidhu Moosewala's suspected murderer Deepak escapes from Police custody

Sidhu Moosewala's suspected murderer Deepak escapes from Police custody
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Nasir Adeeb discloses the reward money he received for writing the film

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Nasir Adeeb discloses the reward money he received for writing the film

Latest

view all