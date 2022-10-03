 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Neha Dhupia pens down a special message for son Guriq as he turns one

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Neha Dhupia tied a knot with Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018
Neha Dhupia tied a knot with Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018

Neha Dhupia dedicates a special Instagram post for son Guriq on his first birthday, shares unseen pictures of him. 

Dhupia added a series of unseen pictures with Guriq and wrote: “Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to and back twice over… my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday… rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.”

Saba Pataudi also wished the boy in the comment section, wrote: “HAPPY happy 1st birthday Masha’Allah God bless.”

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018. The couple has two children; daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in a short film Good Morning. She has been known for her roles in hit film; Tumhari Sulu, De Dana Dan, Helicopter Eela and A Thursday, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye': Makers to sell tickets for INR 150 on release day

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye': Makers to sell tickets for INR 150 on release day
Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals Bilal Lashari calls him ‘Noori Nuts’ for doing ‘Maula Jatt’

Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals Bilal Lashari calls him ‘Noori Nuts’ for doing ‘Maula Jatt’
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Brahmastra' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 23

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Brahmastra' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 23
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film 'Vikram Vedha' picks pace on day 2

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film 'Vikram Vedha' picks pace on day 2
Priyanka Chopra hopes her daughter will vote in US one day

Priyanka Chopra hopes her daughter will vote in US one day

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of 'Sacred Games'

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of 'Sacred Games'
Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South

Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South
Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films

Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films
Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi
'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes top Tamil movie of 2022: Details inside

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes top Tamil movie of 2022: Details inside
Kareena Kapoor on 'Vikram Vedha': 'It's absolutely fantastic'

Kareena Kapoor on 'Vikram Vedha': 'It's absolutely fantastic'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Take a look into the dreamiest Mehendi ceremony

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Take a look into the dreamiest Mehendi ceremony

Latest

view all