Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not committed’: Source

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski do not have plans to get committed to each other even though they are enjoying each other's company.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the Bullet Train star and the model-actor do not want to get into anything serious as both are still going through their divorces.

"Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” an insider told the outlet. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment.”

“Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time," the source added.

Previously, another insider dished to the publication that Pitt and Ratajkowski are just maintaining casual relationship, saying, "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends."

"Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now," the source added.