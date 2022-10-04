 
Will Smith dubs ‘Emancipation’ ‘the hardest movie’ he’s ever made

Will Smith is all set to mark his return on big screen with the much-anticipated project, titled Emancipation.

The King Richard actor, 54, took to his Instagram and shared the exclusive first look of his epic transformation for the film in the sneak peek.

Smith posted the gripping trailer of the upcoming Apple TV+ film on Monday, revealed that Emancipation was ‘the hardest movie I’ve ever made.’


“Blood, Sweat & Tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world,” the Gemini Man actor wrote in the caption.

Smith also announced that the historical thriller will hit the theatres on December 2, before it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor plays the role of a slave who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family” in the film. Emancipation is inspired by a true story.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Emancipation will make Smith eligible for Oscar nominations this awards season as well.

Smith is banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during live telecast of the ceremony, held in March.

