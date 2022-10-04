I will only play if Babar Azam wants me to, says Shoaib Malik

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Twitter

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik — who has not been selected in the T20 World Cup squad — has expressed disappointment over the decision.

Speaking in an interview with Cricket Pakistan on YouTube, Malik revealed that he talks to skipper Babar Azam.

"He asked me if I want to continue playing or take retirement during the last world cup, to which I said that I don't want to play anymore," he added.



The former captain, talking about his fitness and performance, said that he made it clear to Babar that he will not be a burden on the team. "I told Babar that if he wants me to play, I will play. I have always been available for Pakistan and I still am," said Malik.

"I asked Babar to tell me if I should be selected series or selected matches and that he should make this deal with and not with someone else. If you think that I can play, then I am available," he added.

The all-rounder said that the skipper told me that I will be a part of the Bangladesh series and will rest during the West Indies series.

Appreciating Babar, Malik said that he communicated to him as a captain.