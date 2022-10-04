 
sports
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
SDSports desk

I will only play if Babar Azam wants me to, says Shoaib Malik

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Twitter
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Twitter

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik — who has not been selected in the T20 World Cup squad — has expressed disappointment over the decision. 

Speaking in an interview with Cricket Pakistan on YouTube, Malik revealed that he talks to skipper Babar Azam. 

"He asked me if I want to continue playing or take retirement during the last world cup, to which I said that I don't want to play anymore," he added. 

The former captain, talking about his fitness and performance, said that he made it clear to Babar that he will not be a burden on the team. "I told Babar that if he wants me to play, I will play. I have always been available for Pakistan and I still am," said Malik.

"I asked Babar to tell me if I should be selected series or selected matches and that he should make this deal with and not with someone else. If you think that I can play, then I am available," he added. 

The all-rounder said that the skipper told me that I will be a part of the Bangladesh series and will rest during the West Indies series. 

Appreciating Babar, Malik said that he communicated to him as a captain. 

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup 2022: Who will officiate Pakistan-India match?

T20 World Cup 2022: Who will officiate Pakistan-India match?
Moeen Ali closes door on England Test return

Moeen Ali closes door on England Test return
Pakistan, Bangladesh tough T20 teams, says New Zealand's Kane Williamson

Pakistan, Bangladesh tough T20 teams, says New Zealand's Kane Williamson
Pakistan cricket fans create history in England series

Pakistan cricket fans create history in England series
Pakistani fans hopeful to see team England mingling with crowd more freely next time

Pakistani fans hopeful to see team England mingling with crowd more freely next time
In massive blow to India, Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

In massive blow to India, Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022
WATCH: 'Babar dropped Pakistanis' heart, not catch', says disappointed fan

WATCH: 'Babar dropped Pakistanis' heart, not catch', says disappointed fan
Pak vs Eng: Twitter floods with memes about Shaun Tait after Pakistan's defeat

Pak vs Eng: Twitter floods with memes about Shaun Tait after Pakistan's defeat
ECB thanks Pakistan for a warm welcome after 17 years

ECB thanks Pakistan for a warm welcome after 17 years
Pak vs Eng: No button for making Pakistan play like Australia, says Ramiz Raja

Pak vs Eng: No button for making Pakistan play like Australia, says Ramiz Raja
WATCH: Video of Fawad Chaudhry hitting sixes goes viral

WATCH: Video of Fawad Chaudhry hitting sixes goes viral

FIFA seeks report as Indonesia announces to probe soccer stampede

FIFA seeks report as Indonesia announces to probe soccer stampede

Latest

view all