Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families

Netflix's crime docudrama Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer is making the serial killer victims' families traumatizing, according to PEOPLE.

Eric Perry, a cousin of Errol Lindsey, tweeted that the Ryan Murphy-directed show is "retraumatizing" his family.

"I'm not telling anyone what to watch. I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you're actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell's) are pissed about this show," he tweeted.

"It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?

Perry also retweeted a video of Rita Isbell, Lindsey's sister in Netflix interpretation, who tried to rush Dahmer into the courtroom.

"Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD," Perry wrote. "WIIIIIILD."

Isbell revealed the emotions behind her statement in court in 1992, mirroring the reception of Perry related to the show.

"When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said," she wrote for Insider.

"If I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again," she continued. "It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then."

"I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," she concluded.