 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panicked’ about their Netflix docuseries

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘panicking’ over their upcoming Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘panicking’ over their upcoming Netflix docuseries 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘panicking’ over their upcoming Netflix docuseries and trying to tone down their language ahead of its release, close sources told Page Six.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be making ‘extensive edits’ to the footage they have already shot, with sources also claiming that Netflix may be planning to delay its release amid crisis talks following Queen Elizabeth’s death last month.

Netflix had originally planned to release the docuseries soon after the release of their royal drama The Crown on November 9.

Talking about the same, a Netflix source told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

Another insider close to the production said: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be making edits not just to their docuseries but also to Harry’s memoir and Meghan’s Spotify podcast, in an effort to filter out problematic comments about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

More From Entertainment:

'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'

'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'
Shakira ex Gerard Pique seemingly takes jibe at her over their 10-year age gap

Shakira ex Gerard Pique seemingly takes jibe at her over their 10-year age gap
Brad Pitt quit alcohol amid allegations of assault on Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt quit alcohol amid allegations of assault on Angelina Jolie?
No prison for Alec Baldwin, as slain 'Rust' cinematographer family struck a deal: Report

No prison for Alec Baldwin, as slain 'Rust' cinematographer family struck a deal: Report

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it
Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance

Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance
Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama

Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama
Meghan Markle announcing ‘rival court’ to King Charles: ‘Doesn’t bode well’

Meghan Markle announcing ‘rival court’ to King Charles: ‘Doesn’t bode well’
Meghan Markle ‘deliberately timed’ new portrait to ‘eclipse’ Royal Family?

Meghan Markle ‘deliberately timed’ new portrait to ‘eclipse’ Royal Family?
Prince Harry the ‘unspoken elephant’ in the room in the Firm

Prince Harry the ‘unspoken elephant’ in the room in the Firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dead in the water’ with Netflix deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dead in the water’ with Netflix deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement

Latest

view all