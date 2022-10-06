Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panicked’ about their Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘panicking’ over their upcoming Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘panicking’ over their upcoming Netflix docuseries and trying to tone down their language ahead of its release, close sources told Page Six.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be making ‘extensive edits’ to the footage they have already shot, with sources also claiming that Netflix may be planning to delay its release amid crisis talks following Queen Elizabeth’s death last month.

Netflix had originally planned to release the docuseries soon after the release of their royal drama The Crown on November 9.

Talking about the same, a Netflix source told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

Another insider close to the production said: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be making edits not just to their docuseries but also to Harry’s memoir and Meghan’s Spotify podcast, in an effort to filter out problematic comments about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.