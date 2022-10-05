Brad Pitt quit alcohol amid allegations of assault on Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt revealed his dark demons related to his addiction to alcohol and how he get over it amidst the accusation of attacking Angelina Jolie and his children while drunk.

During an award acceptance speech at the National Board of Review in 2020, the Academy-award winner said, “Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this,” Pitt said upon taking the stage after Cooper's introduction. "I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since."

Previously, The Fury star opened up about his addiction to alcoholism and his journey to cut the habit to zero.

In a 2017 interview with GQ, the actor admitted, “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day,” adding, “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Moreover, he also told The New York Times that he is been in recovery for two years with Alcoholics Anonymous after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

"I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," Pitt told the Times. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself."

Recently, Angelina Jolie leveled accusations against Brad Pitt for assaulting her and their children in a drunken state.