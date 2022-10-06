 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian ‘relieved’ after Khloe clapped back at Kanye West: ‘She’d had enough!’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is reportedly thankful to her sister Khloe Kardashian for slamming her ex-husband Kanye West after he rehashed an old argument over daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday.

The Praise God singer hailed Candace Owens for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."

Clapping back at Ye, the Good American co-founder defended her sister and asked West to stop bringing up old issues to bash their family.

Following their public altercation, an insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is “grateful” to Khloe for being the “fierce protector of the family.”

“Kim was so relieved when Khloe told her she was going to clap back at Kanye,” the insider told the publication. “Kim is so grateful Khloe has her back and hopes Kanye ends this once and for all.”

“Kim’s sisters have always had her back behind closed doors, and Kim had always expressed a desire for them not to get involved or say anything.

“But after this latest online attack, Kim had had enough,” the source added. “It’s more than any one person can handle and they’ve seen the agony she’s gone through dealing with his constant assaults and they’re sick and tired of it.

The source added that after the social media argument, the Kardashian/Jenner family was “relieved because they believe that Kanye has had this coming.”

“He has been so hurtful to Kim and this is not setting a good example for their kids. That is the family’s main concern and he needs to know that his behavior and treatment of their mother is unacceptable.” 

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace dismisses claims regarding King Charles’s coronation date

Buckingham Palace dismisses claims regarding King Charles’s coronation date
Duchess of York writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit

Duchess of York writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit
Johnny Depp’s ‘drunkard disorderliness’ has execs ‘fuming in rage’

Johnny Depp’s ‘drunkard disorderliness’ has execs ‘fuming in rage’
Prince William 'angry' as Prince Harry defies childhood 'wingman' promise

Prince William 'angry' as Prince Harry defies childhood 'wingman' promise
Kourtney Kardashian talks body positivity after difficult IVF journey

Kourtney Kardashian talks body positivity after difficult IVF journey
Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady hire divorce lawyers, sources confirm

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady hire divorce lawyers, sources confirm
Prince Harry upset Prince William did not roll out his 'royal carpet' for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry upset Prince William did not roll out his 'royal carpet' for Meghan Markle
Camilla never wanted to play 'step-grandmother' to Prince William kids

Camilla never wanted to play 'step-grandmother' to Prince William kids
Tia Mowry announces divorce with husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry announces divorce with husband Cory Hardrict
Prince Andrew had new women entering bedroom 'revolving door' every day

Prince Andrew had new women entering bedroom 'revolving door' every day
King Charles III coronation ceremony to be held on THIS date in June: Read

King Charles III coronation ceremony to be held on THIS date in June: Read

Latest

view all