Kim Kardashian ‘relieved’ after Khloe clapped back at Kanye West: ‘She’d had enough!’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is reportedly thankful to her sister Khloe Kardashian for slamming her ex-husband Kanye West after he rehashed an old argument over daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday.



The Praise God singer hailed Candace Owens for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."

Clapping back at Ye, the Good American co-founder defended her sister and asked West to stop bringing up old issues to bash their family.

Following their public altercation, an insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is “grateful” to Khloe for being the “fierce protector of the family.”

“Kim was so relieved when Khloe told her she was going to clap back at Kanye,” the insider told the publication. “Kim is so grateful Khloe has her back and hopes Kanye ends this once and for all.”

“Kim’s sisters have always had her back behind closed doors, and Kim had always expressed a desire for them not to get involved or say anything.

“But after this latest online attack, Kim had had enough,” the source added. “It’s more than any one person can handle and they’ve seen the agony she’s gone through dealing with his constant assaults and they’re sick and tired of it.

The source added that after the social media argument, the Kardashian/Jenner family was “relieved because they believe that Kanye has had this coming.”

“He has been so hurtful to Kim and this is not setting a good example for their kids. That is the family’s main concern and he needs to know that his behavior and treatment of their mother is unacceptable.”