Ed Sheeran makes surprising Benny Blanco confession after hygiene uproar

Ed Sheeran reveals hidden truth about Benny Blanco contrary to public belief

Benny Blanco reopened the hygiene talk during his podcast, in the episode with Ed Sheeran, and his longtime pal debunked the rumours about the lack of cleanliness.

The 38-year-old music producer asked Sheeran, 35, if he showers every day in the Tuesday, March 10, episode of Friends Keep Secrets.

The Shape Of You hitmaker replied, “Yeah, sometimes twice a day. Mostly twice a day, actually.”

Sheeran continued, “I feel like I’m like you, though — I look like I don’t smell good. But actually, you’re the best-smelling person I know,” to which Blanco added, “I know, I smell good.”

His friend and the podcast cohost Lil Dicky, and Dicky’s wife Kristin Batalucco also validated Blanco’s claim of smelling good even if he hadn’t showered.

This comes after Blanco’s poor hygiene became a trending topic on social media after he showed his dirty feet in the first episode of his podcast.

Blanco and Dicky later discussed the uproar on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as the host said, “I neglected something important because there is something that turned up as people were watching your multimedia experience. People seem to be fascinated with the idea that Benny’s feet are very dirty.”

“I noticed that too, Jimmy,” Dicky joked, and Blanco came to his defence, saying, “Wait. Wait. First of all, it’s the facility’s fault,” blaming Dicky’s home for the dirt where the podcast is filmed.