Taylor Swift drops major hint on Instagram after Travis Kelce teased 'TS13'

Taylor Swift builds anticipation for new announcement following Travis Kelce's Easter Egg

Taylor Swift has officially entered a new phase in her The Life of a Showgirl era, and Swifties are holding their breath for a new announcement to drop any time.

The 36-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram and made a subtle yet noticeable change to her profile which is telling of what's coming next.

The 14-time-Grammy winner replaced her pinned song, Opalite, with Elizabeth Taylor, on her account, just like she previously gave her second single the time to shine replacing The Fate of Ophelia.

The new Instagram move means the announcement of her third single can be expected any time in the near future.

Not only the single, but Swift is also expected to release a music video, which she allegedly filmed with Selena Gomez recently.

This is not the first Easter Egg the Eras Tour performer has dropped for her third single, but rather she has been teasing it slowly but surely for a long time.

A few weeks ago, Elizabeth Taylor replaced Opalite on radio stations, and then on Swift's Spotify playlist called, This Is Taylor Swift.

Gomez herself seemed to hint at the project last week as she used an Elizabeth Taylor-themed violet eyes filter on her close friends Stories, and shared another snap of a group of people working on something gathered on a Showgirl-themed rug in orange, green, and blue colours.

This comes after Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce dropped a hint at TS13 in a new interview. While talking to Pat McAfee on his show, Kelce shared that the Lover songstress in busy in work at the moment, making new melodies and finding new things to write about.