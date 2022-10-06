Kim Kardashian defends Pete Davidson for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian defended her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson as she called him 'the sweetest.'

The couple first met when the 41-year-old Kim hosted Saturday Night Live last October and started dating a month later, before ending their relationship in August 2022 after nearly a year.

During the third episode of Hulu's The Kardashians (filmed in late February 2022), Pete still hasn't been seen on camera. However, Kim defends her then-man while doing some shopping for him in Milan, before the Prada fashion show.

Kim was seen stepping out in a black leather look to head out and do some shopping while being mobbed by fans before leaving.

'The Prada show is tomorrow and Kendall obviously can't come out yet, but I'm gonna get some shopping done, cause there's no better place to shop than out of the country, especially in Italy,' she adds in confession.

She finds a New York Yankees trucker's cap which she contemplates getting for her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

'Pete has the best heart. I think people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls and like, he does, but he's just the sweetest most thoughtful person,' Kim says in confession.

She decides to get the Yankees cap for Pete, adding in confession, 'I'm here in Milan and thinking about him so I just wanna pick up just a little thoughtful gift.'

The first episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians was set in August 2022, the same month Kim and Pete split before the second episode went all the way back to February 2022.

It remains to be seen if Pete will be shown in the series before they ultimately part ways or not.



