 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

'Goodbye' actor Arun Bali dies at the age of 79

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Arun Bali died due to a rare disease Myasthenia gravis
Arun Bali died due to a rare disease Myasthenia gravis

Earlier today, news came out that Versatile actor Arun Bali has passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai after suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis.

Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system mistakenly starts attacking the healthy tissue in the body. In this disease, the body start producing antibodies that block the muscle cells from receiving messages from the nerve cells.

As per the reports, the actor was admitted to the Hirnandani Hospital in Mumbai prior this year. Arun’s last rituals will be performed as soon as his two daughters, residing in America, will land in India. They will land in Mumbai tomorrow (October 8).

Bali was recognized for his roles in numerous hit movies like: 3 idiots, Kedarnath, Dand Nayak, Hey Ram, Ready, Zameen, Raam Jane, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar and many more.

He has also been a part of many other films and television series. In 1991, he did a drama named Chanakya, in which he played the role of King Porus.

As per IndiaToday, Arun Bali has also received a National Award as a producer. 

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif shares a quirky video ahead of 'Phone Booth's' trailer release

Katrina Kaif shares a quirky video ahead of 'Phone Booth's' trailer release
Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Natasha Baig gives her opinion over Abdullah Qureshi's decision to exit music industry

Natasha Baig gives her opinion over Abdullah Qureshi's decision to exit music industry
Abdullah Qureshi exits music industry citing 'religious reasons'

Abdullah Qureshi exits music industry citing 'religious reasons'
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now streaming on Netflix

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now streaming on Netflix
Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora for a football match date in London

Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora for a football match date in London
Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower: See Pictures

Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower: See Pictures
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer to release on October 10

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer to release on October 10
Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer

Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer
Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case

Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case
Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan
Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon