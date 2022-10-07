'Remarkable turnaround by girls': Urooj Mumtaz hails Pakistan team’s performance

KARACHI: Urooj Mumtaz, the former captain and ex-chief selector of Pakistan’s women's team, praised Nida Dar after the all-rounder helped Green Shirts defeat India by 13 runs in the Asia Cup match.



Dar scored 56 off 37 and took two wickets conceding only 24 runs as India was bundled for 124 chasing a target of 138.

Talking to Geo News, Mumtaz hailed the Pakistan team’s performance and termed it a remarkable turnaround by girls in green after they were beaten by Thailand.

“This is a fantastic win, everyone was disappointed after we lost to Thailand earlier but this win is very great, the amazing turnaround by the girls,” she said.

Hailing the performance of Dar, Mumtaz said that she played a masterclass of T20 innings which helped Pakistan post a total which can be defended.

Mumtaz said that when you are setting a target, it is always important for you to have good numbers on the scoreboard.

“Pakistan was in a difficult situation and struggling with 33/3 when Dar created a partnership with captain Bisma Maroof. Not only that, but she also played her strokes and smashed the ball to boundaries,” Mumtaz highlighted.

“This is sort of brave cricket we need to play,” the former captain said.

Mumtaz also highlighted that Pakistan’s team selection for the game was perfect and the inclusion of Sadia Iqbal was vital for the team.

The former captain, who has also played 38 WODIs and nine WT20Is for Pakistan, added that spinners also played a vital role in helping Pakistan win the game.

“A 138-run target was always going to be difficult for India knowing our bowling strength on those conditions, our spinners did very well and the stranglehold they maintained never allowed India to be in a commanding position,” she said.

“Though Richa Gosh tried to hit some deliveries and bring India close we had enough runs on board with us to defend,” Mumtaz mentioned.

She further said that Pakistan should continue playing the way it played against India and added that this could be a very good chance for Pakistan to win the Asia Cup.

