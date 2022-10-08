Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Kanye West called Gigi Hadid a privileged Karen and a zombie as he hit back at the supermodel in latest Instagram post.

"You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.You speak up here but didn't speak up when my child was kidnapped on her birthday.

Gigi Hadid blasted Kanye West and branded him 'bully' and a 'joke' after the rapper insulted a critic of his controversial 'White Lives Matter' tops.

The model hit out at Kanye after he launched an online attack on stylist and global Vogue contributing editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

'You wish you had a percentage of her intellect'. Gigi Hadid continued: 'You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.'

The rapper, 45, sparked outrage on Monday after debuting the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show before doubling down on his claims and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the next day - the social movement created to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community.

