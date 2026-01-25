 
Grammys producer Ben Winston sets record clear on Taylor Swift rumours

Ben Winston finally addresses Taylor Swift speculations ahead of Grammys 2026

Nimra Saeed
January 25, 2026

Grammy Awards are arguably the biggest event for the music industry, and fans were stoked when rumours about Taylor Swift attending, and performing began to swirl.

The 36-year-old pop superstar’s attendance was less than likely, considering that she is not participating as a presenter, and is not nominated at the ceremony.

Swifties’ hope was finally crushed when the Grammys producer, Ben Winston, shut down any such rumours.

“The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally. But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it’s a real thing, when it was made up in your office! That really is a full-circle rumor!,” Winston said.

Earlier this week, HITS daily data hinted that the Grammys organisers were trying to pull their strings and invite the Eras Tour performer to take the stage at the award ceremony on Sunday, February 1.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has not performed at the event since 2021.

