 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Prince Andrew 'breath taken away' by King Charles 'speed' to axe his family

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Prince Andrew is threatened King Charles III might strip royal titles off his daughters.

Royal experts believes the new monarch would take 'Princess' moniker from both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice amid his slimmed-down monarchy plans.

Andrew's fears were heightened after he and his daughters were excluded from the balcony appearance during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Daily Mail reported: "Andrew was angrily telling a senior figure how he and others in the family are being pushed to the margins of royal life". It added that Andrew was worried about his daughters being pushed to the periphery of the Royal Family.

Andrew knew it was Charles who was "effectively running the show".

A senior royal figure was quoted as saying: "The idea was very simple, really. Charles was to be allowed to begin to initiate some of the changes in style he would want when he becomes King."

But a friend of the Duke of York responded: "The speed and suddenness with which Charles has acted has taken Andrew’s breath away. It’s dreadfully high-handed."

