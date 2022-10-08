 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Queen Margrethe 'calms' Prince Joachim, assures 'she will find a way' after title snub

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Queen Margrethe and her son, Prince Joachim, are holding meetings to solve the title strip of his children.

The royal palace of Denmark reveals that Prince Joachim and his mother "looking forward" to solve the recent snub.

They said: "The Queen and Prince Joachim have spoken together at Fredensborg.

"Everyone agrees to look forward, and as the Queen herself has expressed, she and Prince Joachim want calm to find their way through this situation."

This comes after Queen Margrethe publicly apologised for axing the titles of her grandchildren.

She said: "I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel affected.

"It makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that.

"No one should be in doubt that my children, children-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride.

"I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation ourselves."

