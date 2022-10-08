 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Reuters

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’

By
Reuters

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’
Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’

LONDON: Making her new psychological period thriller "The Wonder" was a lesson in reining in her spirit and holding her tongue, British star Florence Pugh says.

Pugh plays English nurse Lib who travels to a remote Irish village in 1862 to "watch" a young fasting girl.

Lib and a nun have been hired to take turns to observe the 11-year-old, who claims to not have eaten for four months, surviving on "manna from heaven". They are to present their findings to a committee of local men after two weeks.

With the healthy girl regarded a religious wonder and fast becoming a local celebrity, Lib sets out to discover the truth behind her claims, much to the disapproval of many in the community.

"For me it's a conversation and a conflict about science versus religion, something that we're dealing with now, something that...it's a tale literally as old as time," Pugh told Reuters at the movie’s London Film Festival premiere on Friday.

"We have a strong, stubborn woman who knows that she is right in certain aspects, unable to talk her truth...So to me, it was more about biting my own tongue and all the films that I know, I love doing, is me getting in there and going in guns blazing and I couldn't in this one because ultimately at that time it wouldn't happen."

Based on a novel of the same name by "Room" writer Emma Donoghue, "The Wonder" opens with a behind-the-scenes look of the film set, with a voice-over inviting audiences to believe in the story.

"The Wonder" launches on Netflix on Nov. 16.

More From Entertainment:

Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors

Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors
Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection

Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection
Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce

Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce
Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023

Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023
Emily Ratajkowski gives her two cents about Me Too movement amid hanging out with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski gives her two cents about Me Too movement amid hanging out with Brad Pitt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘get out’ of California: ‘Go have privacy!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘get out’ of California: ‘Go have privacy!’
Trevor Noah validates fans’ dark lighting objection on ‘House of the Dragon’

Trevor Noah validates fans’ dark lighting objection on ‘House of the Dragon’

After Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield a cosmetic doctor from This Morning lands in hot water

After Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield a cosmetic doctor from This Morning lands in hot water
Staffers ‘utterly sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Staffers ‘utterly sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle