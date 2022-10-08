Pak vs NZ: Hafeez questions sending Shadab, Mohammad Nawaz at number 4, 5

(From left to right) Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, vice captain Shadab Khan, and all rounder Mohammad Nawaz. — AFP/File

Pakistan on Saturday registered their second win in the ongoing tri-nation series in New Zealand as skipper Babar Azam powered his side with an unbeaten 79-run knock, off 58 deliveries.



Despite the rapid 61-run stand with vice-captain Shadab Khan with two wickets down, Pakistan's former captain Mohammad Hafeez was not happy with the change in the middle order and questioned Shadab and Mohammad Nawaz's placement at number 4 and 5, respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez — aka Professor — said that sending Shadab at number 4 and Nawaz at number 5 could give a "short-term success", but would increase the pressure and doubts among Pakistan's middle-order.

"What are they [middle-order batters] there for? If no confidence on them, why are they with the team?" he asked adding that the middle order will remain an issue for the Green Shirts.

It may be noted that Shadab entered the field on no 4 and scored 34 runs off 22 balls, powering a 61-run partnership with Babar, which he said gave an insight into a tactic that they could employ at the World Cup, with the allrounder shifted up the order.

Meanwhile, Nawaz scored 19 runs off 16 deliveries.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi